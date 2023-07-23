Cinquina of Bari in the second test of the season, ahead of the amateurs of Delfino Curi Pescara. Mignani gives space to everyone available, with the exception of Menez and Ahmethay who are not yet ready and the bruised Zuzek. The pace is cadenced, the test struggles to gain altitude in the first half hour. Bari struggles to worry the opposing defense. Bellomo from Bari takes care of breaking the balance, with a great round shot. Truly a spectacular goal. Shortly before, the most tempting opportunity had happened to the young Nasti, closed by the opposing goalkeeper at the moment of the therefore. It’s a Bari that is waiting for adequate reinforcements from the market, it can’t do much more. It’s up to playmaker Morachioli, with an assist from left winger Ricci, to double the lead at the end of the first half.