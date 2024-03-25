Bari, Emiliano: “I had already told the episode two years ago. But the Right said nothing on that occasion”

Michele Emiliano returns to the controversies that erupted after his speech to Baribut does not retrace his steps and reconfirm the episode of the meeting with the the boss's sister to “entrust” the councilor to him Decaro. “My memories – says Emiliano to Il Fatto Quotidiano – are punctual, exact. Antonio, then my councilor, was about to install cameras and close the alleys of Bari Vecchia to traffic. For those dedicated to smuggling and drug dealing, theft and extortion, the cameras had the feeling of a deadly stab, a hostile, definitive act. I I go there because I also know the color of the eyes of those people due to the fact that until a few months earlier the undersigned had them arrested, not taken them to the theater. And I go there because a city is also administered with actions of moral suasion. I theorized the construction of a social anti-mafia network, convinced as I am that the penal code alone is not enough to bend it.”

“I tell the boss's sister – continues Emiliano to Il Fatto – to understand and make people understand that the measures that the councilor was implementing were first and foremost measures to protect public safety. And there were little children there. As mayor I took responsibility for the actions of my councilor and for the political responsibility of involving those on the margins, bringing them into the civil circuit. I was speaking in Bari and indeed the city doesn't believe a word the right says. And, to tell the truth, I recalled the episode two years ago in a nice debate held on Telenorba with the centre-right leaders. Neither D'Attis nor Gemmato nor Sisto said anything on that occasion, because they knew the context. Decaro – concludes the governor of Puglia Emiliano to Il Fatto – it is highly probable that didn't know the faces which were familiar to me, how is it possible that, living in the basement overlooking the street, I stopped to talk to his sister and he was called by someone nearby“.