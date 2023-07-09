A daring accident but with a non-tragic balance, fortunately this morning in Bari on the San Giorgio seafront, south of the city, at the height of the beach of the aqueduct. An Alfa Mito owned by a man from the province of Bari, who was driving the car, overturned and ended up on the rocks and then on the beach, just a few meters from the sea. There were six of them on board.

The occupants ended up in hospital but, from the first reports provided by the local police, they did not suffer any particularly serious injuries. It went well. The local police once again “recommend a lot of caution when driving on the road and compliance with traffic regulations and the highway code”.