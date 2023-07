A worker was killed and another was injured in an accident on state road 96, in the Toritto area, in the province of Bari, in the collision between a van and an articulated lorry. On site 118 ambulances, the Carabinieri of the Modugno Company and Anas technicians. He temporarily closed the roadway in the direction of Altamura. Investigations into the dynamics of the tragic accident are underway.