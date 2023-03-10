They celebrated 8 March in a pub consuming a total bill of 200 euros, then left without paying: a group of 10 women in the crosshairs of the Crazy Bull Cafè in Casamassima, in the province of Bari. The club denounced what happened on social networks, informing the “sly” that they will soon be identified, “also publicly losing the dignity already individually trampled”.

The table was immortalized by the internal surveillance cameras of the restaurant: “When the decay takes place on the day dedicated to women, certain behaviors leave the unpleasant taste of bitterness”, comments the owner. The post quickly went viral: “Paying the price for everything ordered means first of all respecting the work of all the employees of the pub, it means respecting the activity of the owner of the pub who in turn guarantees work for his employees, it means respecting themselves”.

Waiting to understand if the group will show up at the cash register to apologize and settle the debt, the Crazy Bull Cafè insists. “This is a social defeat, because we should all be able to be free to live without cameras. The defeat is that similar behaviors were carried out by women on 8 March. I’d like to believe that all of this didn’t happen by malice. In this case, everything would be recomposed by the just payment, before the matter can take the judicial route. With bitterness let us meditate together”.