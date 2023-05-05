Yesterday evening in the Poggiofranco district of Bari a Fiat Doblò used to transport disabled people in wheelchairs was stolen: the vehicle belongs to a woman suffering from a disease which requires her to use a wheelchair to move around, which in the past had had a similar negative experience: already in 2021 the car was stolen and then returned with an apology message written on a piece of paper by the thieves themselves.

On this second occasion, reported on social media by the patient’s family, thanks to the gps positioning system it was possible to establish that the Fiat Doblò arrived in Cerignola after a journey of about 50 minutes. “Tonight they stole my Doblo panorama for the disabled – writes the woman’s husband via social media – It’s the second time. They damaged my wife in a wheelchair who was forced to stay out. To thieves know that the damage you have done goes beyond a simple theft, you have done physical and mental damage to a sick woman”. There are numerous messages of support for the family on social networks. The carabinieri were immediately informed of the incident to whom the woman’s family filed a formal complaint this morning.

Although GPS tracking was interrupted yesterday evening, the patrols of the operational and mobile radio unit and of the local Carabinieri station scoured the city of Cerignola up to the center where the van was found abandoned. The vehicle has been returned to the owner.