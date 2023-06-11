Bari Cagliari streaming and live TV: where to see the return of the Serie B playoff final

BARI CAGLIARI STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 11 June 2023, at 8.30 pm Bari and Cagliari take to the field at the San Nicola di Bari stadium, a match valid for the second leg of the 2022-2023 Serie B playoff final. It starts again from 1-1 in the first leg in Sardinia. Promotion to Serie A is up for grabs. What happens in the event of a tie? If Bari and Cagliari have the same goals scored between the two round-trip matches, Bari will go to Serie A. In fact, no overtime or penalties are foreseen: in this case, the best-ranked team in the regular season, i.e. the Apulian team, will be awarded. Where to see Spezia Verona on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The final of the Serie B playoffs between Bari and Cagliari will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. But not only. The final will also be visible live on Sky on the following channels: Sky Sport Uno (number 201), Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251); and on the Helbiz Live and OneFootball apps (pay per view event).

Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Bari Cagliari is scheduled for 8.30 pm today, Sunday 11 June 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Bari Cagliari on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

BARI (4-3-1-2): Caprile; Dorval, Di Cesare, Vicari, Mazzotta; Maita, Maiello, Benedetti; Nice is not it; Cheddira, Esposito.

CAGLIARI (4-3-1-2): Radunovich; Zappa, Dossena, Goldaniga, Azzi; Nandez, Makombou, Deiola; Mancosu; Luvumbo, Lapadula.

