Bari, Gianni Rivera dreams of the De Laurentiis club

Bari disposes of the disappointment of the lack of promotion to Serie A (after the playoff final against Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari) and look ahead. In the past few hours, Gianni Rivera, former Milan flag, spoke of the interest of some entrepreneurs to take over the Apulian club. “With a group of entrepreneur friends we decided to invest in football, in Serie A or B. Starting with Bari. About twenty days ago I had a telephone contact with the mayor Antonio Decaro, we informed him that we are available to buy the club. I’ve always liked the idea of ​​taking a team from B to A. I also have the Gianni Rivera Academy which could raise many young players.” the words of the former AC Milan Golden Boy to Corsera who will turn 80 on 18 August. However, it must be said that since Bari remained in Serie B, the De Laurentiis family has no need to sell it (in light of the federal rules on timeshare). And a ‘no comment’ was leaked to the ANSA to the words of Gianni Rivera. Not only. Through a letter to the fans in recent days Luigi De Laurentiis, president of the Galletti, has already made it known that he is ready to plan for next season.

Bari, the most sensual fan of Italian football makes the supporters of the cockerels dream (and not only)

In a bittersweet season, which made Bari supporters dream promotion to Serie A up to the last second, perhaps the real revelation was… an illustrious fan of the Galletti: we are talking about the beautiful Coyote Cute, who became famous at the beginning of the season for her sensual photos with a visible thong in the Bari curve at home or even away. Among other things, a couple of weeks ago, before the Bari-Cagliari final, the Apulian super fan had launched a social poll: “What if Bari went to Serie A? What would you like me to do to celebrate”. So many comments and dreams from the other supporters of De Laurentiis’ club, but unfortunately for them (and not only for them), no foil can be achieved given the defeat. Maybe next year.. .

