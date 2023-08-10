For the technician, the department is still to be set up pending the probable departure of Chedira
Mignani studies on two fronts. Attack. A strategy to comply with the probable departure of Cheddira, courted by Frosinone, Empoli and Cagliari. That is, a couple of tactical modules to alternate in the 90s. Premise. The market games, according to the habits of sporting director Ciro Polito, will only close on the last day for trading. Now it is legitimate to define Bari as an extremely open construction site. It is true that Giuseppe Sibilli (27), an offensive winger with a dignified past at Pisa (3 seasons in Serie B) and a few signature touches, is about to arrive at the red and white court. Not really a bomber, but a pawn that could allow the coach to better develop offensive tactical variants. In a hypothetical 4-2-3-1, already tested last season with other men, Sibilli and Morachioli would play wide on the wingers with Menez (or the French Edjouma, if he’s from Mignani’s troop) behind the lone striker, Nasti or Diaw. The thirty-one-year-old Friulian striker already has an agreement with Bari, the same goes for De Laurentiis’ club and Monza. Next week, barring a hitch, he will join his new companions.
consolidated form
—
Mignani is not tied to numbers, nor to static modules. He prefers that three pawns always act in the front line, without giving reference points to the opposing rearguard. But at the dawn of the season, the Bari coach cannot fail to be touched by a question: will he be able to find 3 mouths of fire like Cheddira, Antenucci and Folorunsho? Basically, 35 goals overall. It is easy to deduce that, at least initially, Mignani relies on the consolidated 4-3-1-2. With the French Menez, destined to support and enlighten the young Nasti and the French Scheidler. An attack to be discovered. Waiting for Diaw who has always guaranteed a decent amount of goals so far (last year with Modena he finished at 10). And… of the two shots that Ciro Polito keeps up his sleeve. There are some ideas, some economic resources as well. The Bari supporters just have to wait confidently.
#Bari #attack #dilemmas #waiting #Nasti #Diaw #shots #expected
Leave a Reply