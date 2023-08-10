Mignani studies on two fronts. Attack. A strategy to comply with the probable departure of Cheddira, courted by Frosinone, Empoli and Cagliari. That is, a couple of tactical modules to alternate in the 90s. Premise. The market games, according to the habits of sporting director Ciro Polito, will only close on the last day for trading. Now it is legitimate to define Bari as an extremely open construction site. It is true that Giuseppe Sibilli (27), an offensive winger with a dignified past at Pisa (3 seasons in Serie B) and a few signature touches, is about to arrive at the red and white court. Not really a bomber, but a pawn that could allow the coach to better develop offensive tactical variants. In a hypothetical 4-2-3-1, already tested last season with other men, Sibilli and Morachioli would play wide on the wingers with Menez (or the French Edjouma, if he’s from Mignani’s troop) behind the lone striker, Nasti or Diaw. The thirty-one-year-old Friulian striker already has an agreement with Bari, the same goes for De Laurentiis’ club and Monza. Next week, barring a hitch, he will join his new companions.