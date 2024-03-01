Mash: Bari Alibasov was discharged from the hospital after his wife’s demands

Producer and founder of the Na-Na group Bari Alibasov was discharged from the hospital after persistent demands from his wife Elena Kalinina. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

It is emphasized that doctors continue to fear for the showman’s condition. According to the channel, doctors warned the producer’s wife that his condition could deteriorate sharply, and then he would no longer be able to return to work.

Mash clarifies that the media manager still does not understand where he is, barely speaks and has difficulty walking. It is noted that Alibasov will have to undergo a long rehabilitation after hospitalization.

Earlier, the son of Bari Alibasov commented on rumors about his father’s partial paralysis after a stroke.

On February 25, it became known that the producer was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Moscow clinic with an attack of high blood pressure and a possible stroke. At the time of hospitalization, the artist was in a state of stunning.