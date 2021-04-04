Producer Bari Alibasov reunited with ex-wife and mother of his son Elena Uronich. Bari Alibasov Jr. told about this to StarHit.

The family currently lives in their son’s apartment in Kaliningrad and has no plans to return to Moscow yet. “Mom is not just caring for dad, they have mutual feelings. We have a complete family again, ”the couple’s heir shared. According to him, his father began to live with his mother again in secret from his official wife Lydia Fedoseeva-Shukshina.

“Alibasov Jr. managed to bring his father and mother together secretly from Lydia Nikolaevna. I must say that Fedoseeva-Shukshina was never jealous of Bari Karimovich, because she knows very well about his love for other women and has long resigned herself to his polygamy, ”summed up a family friend, lawyer Alexander Benkhin.

In March, Fedoseyeva-Shukshina canceled the divorce proceedings with Alibasov through the courts. The marriage between spouses is valid and preserved. According to the lawyer of the artist Yulia Verbitskaya-Linnik, all the statements allegedly made by the producer, where he asks the spouse “not to interfere with the dissolution of the marriage,” the side of the actress considers manipulation of the opponents of the union.

In early February, Alibasov was spotted at the airport in a wheelchair. His son met his father from a drug treatment clinic and took him to Kaliningrad. Uronich decided that her ex-husband needed support after a difficult breakup with the artist and care due to a complex leg injury.

Uronich lived with Alibasov in the mid-80s and gave birth to a son from him, soon the couple broke up. The woman was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had to go to the hospital many times. Alibasov Jr. said that all his childhood he saw his mother healthy, because during her exacerbations the boy was taken away from his hometown.