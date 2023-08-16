Removed a uterine tumor weighing more than 40 kilos. The operation, which lasted 9 hours, was performed at the Irccs Cancer Institute in Bari by the team of the clinicalized oncological gynecology operating unit. The 42-year-old patient had weighed 134 kilos. Initially, in fact, he thought he had to undergo bariatric surgery to lose weight. The surgeon she had consulted, however, noticed an enormous abdominal swelling and referred the patient to the oncologist of Bari. Here the CT scan and a gynecological check-up showed the presence of a mass (60×55 cm) which completely occupied the abdominal cavity and which compressed several organs, the great vessels and the ureters. The doctors immediately decided to operate.

The team removed the mass en bloc, without breaking its capsule. During the operation, the uterus was removed, with tubes and ovaries, the pendulous adipose tissue of the abdomen, weighing 12 kilos, and, finally, the abdominal wall was reconstructed. The patient, who now weighs 82 kilos, is following the regular postoperative course – reported by the Bari Cancer Institute – The histological tests will indicate the nature of the removed tumor and, based on this information, the oncologists will indicate the appropriate therapies to be follow.

It was “certainly an exceptional intervention – comments the general manager Alessandro Delle Donne – given that it is rare for tumors to take on such shapes and sizes. But, in some ways, also a routine intervention, for an Institute that has decided to enhance patient care, through a CoRo that relies on multidisciplinary teams and rapid access to examinations and visits, and which relies on the expertise and experience of our doctors, in this case a university professor. in fact, the oncological gynecology unit is a university clinic, thanks to an agreement signed two years ago between the University of Bari, the Puglia region and this Institute, an agreement aimed precisely at guaranteeing better care for patients, with qualified and constantly updated personnel”. “This Institute – comments the president of the Board of Direction and Verification of the institute, Gero Grassi – proves to be able to face even the most complex challenges and interventions”.