A 3-year-old boy was forgotten inside the school bus in the sun for three hours. It happened in Bari, the child was forgotten inside the vehicle offering the transport service to a nursery school in the San Paolo district, on the northern outskirts of the city. The news was reported by the local newspaper Telebari. According to what the child’s mother said, at 9 o’clock the minibus would have finished its tour to take the children to school, but her son would have remained inside the vehicle, sitting in the last rows, for three hours, therefore until 12 o’clock, when the vehicle was reopened.

“The child was found all sweaty, he tried to attract attention by banging his hands on the windows of the bus – his mother told Telebari – but no one noticed him. Then perhaps due to the heat and his tiredness he fell asleep. At the end of the lessons he was found.” When the child was found he was in tears due to his fright, but fortunately for him there were no health consequences. The parents filed a complaint with the police.