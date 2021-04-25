Baghdad (WAM)

His Excellency Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq, affirmed the Iraqi government’s keenness to strengthen the distinguished relations between Iraq and the UAE and develop them in various fields, and expressed his appreciation to the UAE government for its constant endeavor to assist Iraq in advancing its economic and investment conditions.

This came when Salem Issa Al-Qatam Al-Zaabi presented his credentials as the UAE ambassador to Iraq, at the Peace Palace in the capital, Baghdad.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to His Excellency the Iraqi President and their wishes for his country and the brotherly Iraqi people for further progress and prosperity, and their keenness to strengthen and develop relations in various fields.

For his part, the Iraqi President, the Ambassador, conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for the government and people of the UAE further development, growth and prosperity.

President Saleh wished the ambassador success in his work assignments, developing and strengthening bilateral relations in the various fields that bring together the Republic of Iraq and the UAE, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.