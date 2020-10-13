Ronald Koeman arrived with two players in mind To reinforce the Blaugrana squad, once the departures section is closed: Giorgino Wijnaldum (29 years old) and Memphis Depay (26). They, along with the return of Eric García (19), were the objectives of Barça the last summer market and they, after not bearing any of the operations, will be in the winter. The clock plays against their respective clubs, as the Sports world, since defender, midfielder and forward They end their contract next June.

“Bargains in January” is the cover of a Catalan media that echoes the need to “sell fast and cheap” Manchester City, Liverpool and Olympique Lyon, in case they intend to obtain any economic profit and not lose your stars at zero cost at the end of the season. In neither case is renewal an option. The central citizen It has been a long time since he announced his intention to return to Can Barça and both the Klopp soldier and the Lyon attacker have rejected powerful renewal offers with the intention of changing the scene.

The negotiations that were closest to crystallizing or, at least, that were attempted until the last moment, were those between Eric and Memphis. However, the Barça team, short of cash, fell short and their offer did not satisfy the English and French. For Gigi, the interest “was not very serious”, as the footballer himself recognized. In January, the story will be different. Time will play in favor of Barça.