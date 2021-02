You can now place your classified advertisement online and within minutes it will go live on our website. Write your classified advertisement in the Comment Section at the foot of the “Bargains of the Day” article providing us with your name and email address and once the advertisement text is complete just send it to us, using the SEND option. We will reply to you and give you a costing and then you pay via credit card. The minimum ten 10 word classified costs 4.36 € incl. VAT and you can also send us a photograph. For each day you place your advert you will receive a free lineage insertion in the printed version.

UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; e-mail: [email protected]

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

2 SEATER SOFA in excellent condition, € 150. Cancer Care Charity Shop, St. Augustine. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; e-mail [email protected]

FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG – Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PAINTING / DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



CHILD’S COMPLETE BED unit, € 95. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



LEGAL BUILD with Tourist License / Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² land with great open-plan designed home and separate stone guest house with separate entrance. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. € 450,000 Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



MANCOR DE LA VALLE. Charming corner townhouse with garden, first floor terrace and lovely views. Requiring renovation, potential for a great home, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. € 230,000. Ref. 9526. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: [email protected] or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

.