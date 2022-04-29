The winter market is the window in which the clubs hope to remedy the deficiencies of their squad. Or simply strengthen. But do they really get it? There is no doubt that not all the transfers made in January end up being profitable for their teams. Some even turn out to be flawed.

Of the 41 players who were signed in January (see attached table), Aubameyang (Barça), Borja Mayoral (Getafe) and Escalante (Alavés) appear on the podium of the most profitable. In the other tray of the balance up to six footballers appear with a negative balance.

The data is provided by the Olocip company based on AI (Artificial Intelligence). For this, the important thing when analyzing a player’s performance is not the number of actions performed (frequency), but the value generated by said actions. Actions are valued positively when they cause the transition to a more favorable state; that is, when they increase the probability that their team will score a goal or reduce the probability of conceding a goal to the rival. And, negatively, when they penalize their team.

Aubameyang has been the great catalyst for Xavi’s Barça. The striker has scored 9 goals in 12 games. Mayoral has been a success for Getafe, as he has scored six goals being a substitute in most games. Today he has already taken Sandro’s position and is a starter along with Únal.

The negative side.

Great soccer players have not been up to the task, performing well below expectations, as are the cases of Lo Celso, on loan from PSG to Villarreal, or Martial, French international who came to Sevilla on loan from Manchester United. Martial’s case is striking. A few days after arriving in Seville he made his debut as a scorer scoring against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, goal that was chosen by UEFA as the best goal of that day. In the league, on the other hand, the Frenchman has played eight games and has yet to score, having lost Lopetegui’s confidence.

JANUARY TRANSFERS Player Team Minute. Worth aubameyang Barcelona 740 4.73 Foreman Getafe 763 4.53 climbing Alaves 1,072 3.63 Louis Herman. Cadiz 969 2.48 Crown Seville 873 2.28 John G. Majorca 356 2.24 Alves Barcelona 682 2.13 Rafinha Royal Society. 749 1.86 alcaraz Cadiz 963 1.86 Idrissi Cadiz 610 1.84 Tenaglia Alaves 871 1.73 Ferran Barcelona 1,043 1.69 Lucas Perez Cadiz 656 1.61 Saint Emeterius Cadiz 827 1.45 hill Grenade 632 1.21 M. Caceres I raised 670 1.07 Petrović Grenade 668 0.88 M. Vallejo Alaves 284 0.85 Bryan Gil Valencia 649 0.8 G. Villar Getafe 262 0.75 Vilhena Spanish 632 0.65 reinildo Athletic 968 0.61 Ilaix Moriba Valencia 548 0.48 Muriqi Majorca 1,096 0.34 Oscar Rod. Getafe 755 0.26 OK Getafe 195 0.24 E. Ponce elche 556 0.2 Kike Perez elche 261 0.16 Olaza elche 132 0.13 Adam T. Barcelona 319 0.12 Jason Alaves 494 0.07 Arezo Grenade 167 0.05 Wass Athletic 48 0.04 Lo Celso Villarreal 657 Pineda Celtic 76 -0.01 Sergio Rico Majorca 1,107 -0.06 Comert Valencia 359 -0.17 martial Seville 479 -0.25 uzuni Grenade 686 -0.28 Sylla Lightning 248 -0.4 Gaston a. Getafe without playing

GASTON ÁLVAREZ, THE ONLY ONE WHO HAS NOT YET DEBUT

Gastón Álvarez, a 22-year-old Uruguayan central defender signed by Getafe, he is the only one of the 41 footballers who arrived in the League in January and has not yet played. Gastón arrived at the Coliseum on loan from the Boston River. The agreement with Getafe includes a purchase option clause. The left-handed defender, who was a U-20 international with Uruguay, is a value for the future. Since he arrived at Getafe, Gastón has been a regular in Quique Flores’ calls, but he hasn’t made his debut yet.