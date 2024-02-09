Everything is relative. Three euros for a house in the center of Amsterdam, that is not expensive. The same amount for an apartment in Tytsjerksteradiel, which may be a bit high. And three grand for an Audi, that's a bargain. Well, depending on how you look at it. The Dutch price of the RS 6 GT is now known, and relatively speaking it could have been a lot worse. Plus you can arrange some discount.

If you wanted a slightly more exclusive version of the Audi RS 6, you went to tuner Abt for an RS 6-R or an RS 6 Johann Abt. This cost you 317,000 or 367,732 euros respectively. The exclusive Audi RS 6 GT is a bargain in comparison, because the brand would like to see 292,582 euros for a white GT with red stripes.

The price of the Audi RS 6 GT is therefore about 70,000 euros higher than the normal version with 600 hp. The Audi RS 6 Performance with 630 hp will cost you 60,000 euros less than the GT. The power of the GT is the same as the Performance and all versions have a 4.0-liter V8 engine. A technical difference is that the GT comes standard with coilovers, and not with air suspension or adaptive dampers.

This is how you reduce the Dutch price of the Audi RS 6 GT

The 292,582 euros is also the recommended retail price that Audi shows on the website, but you can give yourself a nice discount. By selecting the Nardo gray color in the configurator, you get almost 500 euros in discount, but by also removing the Heritage wrap, you keep another 4,830 euros in your pocket. The new price for the Audi RS 6 GT is suddenly 287,257 euros. Those who do not honor the small…

Photo: © Audi

Photo: © Audi

Photo: © Audi

Photo: © Audi

Photo: © Audi

Photo: © Audi







The Audi RS 6 GT in Nardog gray with and without wrap | Photo: © Audi

It is very silly to buy such an exclusive model without its characteristic striping and also in Nardog gray, which is now more of a Skoda color. On the other hand, with Porsches you see that everyone used to order a sunroof and that the ones without are now extra desirable. Who knows, it might also be an investment in the residual value to order a bare Audi RS 6 GT.

What are you paying for?

Without the pricey sticker sheet, you still get the carbon fiber hood and front fenders made from the same material. The body kit all around is different, these rims are only on the GT and you get a thick rear wing. This GT also has no roof racks, which also makes it unique. The inside is also nicely decorated with carbon fiber bucket seats and lots of red stitching.