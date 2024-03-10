Due to Tesla's growing supply and price reductions, experts say it won't be long before you can drive a Model 3 for 300 euros a month. But what about the depreciation of the more expensive EVs? For example, what do you pay for a Porsche Taycan in the Netherlands these days? And is depreciation as bad as in the US?

The reason for this article lies in the United States. Jalopnik investigated the depreciation of the Porsche Taycan The States is. The study cites a 2020 Taycan Turbo that cost $179,630 new. Now the car, with less than 25,000 kilometers on the odometer, is for sale for just under $89,998. The car depreciated almost 50 percent.

The cheapest Taycan is just as expensive as a VW ID.7

The cheapest Taycan we could find is in Papendrecht, is from 2021 and now costs 59,950 euros. It now costs as much as a new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. The basic version cost 98,345 euros new. In three years and almost 55,000 kilometers, 38,395 euros (39%) of the value has evaporated. The depreciation of this specific Taycan was 12,798 euros per year.

The Porsche Taycan with the least depreciation

The version you should have for the least depreciation per year is the Porsche Taycan Performance battery Plus. You paid at least 108,821 euros for this in 2021. The cheapest version you can buy now is from 2022 and costs 74,950 euros. In its two-year life, 33,871 euros, or 31 percent, was lost in use, which means that 11,290 euros was written off per year.

The Taycan Turbo S halves in value

The version that lost the most value is immediately one of the more enjoyable versions. You had to pay 191,000 euros for the Turbo S when it was released in 2020. Someone bought one and added some options, bringing the price to 231,941 euros, according to the RDW. Now the same one is for sale in Lelystad for 99,950 euros. The depreciation is therefore 130,000 euros, good for almost 33,000 euros per year.

Yet another Taycan Turbo S from 2020 is for sale in Hoofddorp. They ask 109,950 euros, while the new price four years ago was 229,290 euros. The depreciation is 52 percent, which means that this is also possible here in four years. Early Taycan buyers saw their car's value halve in four years. You can now take advantage of this. Please note that depreciation may continue.

A final example is a Turbo S built in 2023. The sales price last year was 240,537 euros. Now, a year and 9,000 kilometers later, the seller is asking 171,605 euros for the Taycan. Now 28 percent less than the previous examples, but the depreciation of 70,000 euros took place in just one year.

Overview of depreciation of the cheapest Porsche Taycan per version

Well, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S depreciates quite a bit. To provide a bit of an overview of this box of figures, we have completed a table. We looked up the cheapest copies of various Taycan versions and looked at the depreciation. Think of it as a direction to think in when you want to know the depreciation of a Porsche Taycan.