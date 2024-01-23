Bargagli (Genoa) – A wheelbarrow of manure in front of the town hall door. This is the nasty surprise that the employees of the Municipality of Bargagli found themselves facing this morning. A vandalism without a signature, except for a sign reading “Social workers”.

The act was reported to the police, it was probably carried out during the night, but the entrance to the town hall (which is surrounded by scaffolding) it is not caught on camera. The hypothesis is that the protest could be linked to the cancellation of citizenship income for a family unit.