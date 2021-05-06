Bareto will offer a free virtual concert to celebrate Mother’s Day with all his followers, where they can enjoy the great classics of Peruvian cumbia and several of their hits.

The show will be this Sunday, May 9 at 4:00 pm through its official Facebook account. This spectacular event can be seen from the comfort of their homes so that all mothers and the general public can dance to the rhythm of “I want to dawn”, “Sweetie”, “Elsa”, “Don’t play with the devil”, among others.

In this way, through its social networks, the famous cumbia group invited all its followers to enjoy the concert and celebrate with their mothers.

“Ready to celebrate all the moms on their day? This Sunday 9 at 4 pm we have prepared a concert via streaming on our official Facebook fanpage completely free! Spread the word and let’s dance from home for him Mother’s Day”Reads the publication that Bareto shared on his official Instagram account.

Bareto will offer a free concert for Mother’s Day. Photo: Instagram

On the other hand, after the release of “Un beso a medias”, his latest single, Bareto has been finishing the production of his long-awaited new album, which will be released in the next few months.

