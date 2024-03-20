



“The inspection access to the municipality of Bari ordered by the Interior Ministry is a necessary act due to the facts that emerged following the judicial investigation which led to more than 100 arrests in the Apulian capital. How is it possible that this access is considered by leading exponents of the left to be an act of war? How can PD secretary Schlein say that Minister Piantedosi's choice is very serious? What should he have done in this case? Turn away?

If the institution responsible by law must intervene in serious cases, as appears to be the case which affected the municipality of Bari, we must not look at which party the mayor belongs to! Or do we expect municipalities with left-wing mayors to be outside of controls and checks”?

This is what Paolo Barelli, president of Forza Italia deputies, said.