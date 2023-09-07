The Inter and national team midfielder: “Besides me there could also have been some other Italians… The new coach? He has given us great ideas, it’s up to us to interpret them on the pitch, in our own way”

For him, the honor is being at Coverciano at least as much as being on the list of candidates for the Ballon d’Or for the second time in three years. The only Italian on the list announced the day before yesterday, “and for this I can only be proud. And thank my team-mates and the coach for last, wonderful season: I owe a lot to them and to all of Inter. I feel it as a responsibility, also because, even though I don’t know the canons of choosing who to vote, I think there were other Italians who deserved to be there. For the first time in years, perhaps it will be a more closely contested race than usual”.

in the national team — In the national team, as far as he's concerned, there's almost no racing: in the sense that his place is more or less assured. It was with Mancini, "and I can't but thank him: he was among the first to believe in me when I was in Cagliari, to give me a starting shirt and the European Championship won will bind us forever. Now there's a new beginning with an equally good coach and I will never say if one of the two is better than the other. They interpret work differently, yes. And Spalletti will need time, and great availability from everyone." That place will also be for him with Spalletti, in fact: "Who was immediately honest with me: he criticized me for what there was to criticize and complimented me for what was right. His frankness is something that leaps 'eye now". Also a different way of seeing football, in fact: "Every coach has his own characteristics and exploits those of his players. He has given us great ideas, it's up to us to interpret them on the pitch, in our own way".

role — What exactly are these great ideas, Barella does not say: "I don't think I can…". Surely "they make their teams play very well, Napoli showed the best football in Europe together with that of City and a few others. Let's say that they are ideas not only with the ball: also movements and concepts in the defensive phase. New ideas too for me". But equally certainly the coach did not ask Barella to distort his football: "From me he wants grit, insertions, a few more assists and goals". Even a few more additions: "Yes, I could have the same evolution that Perrotta and Nainggolan had with him, all the more now that I've become more of a raider with Inzaghi, I'll fit in more. If you ask me and help me improve, I'll just be happy to hear it one hundred percent". Maybe he will even "recommend" a few less mysteries: "If I can improve in something, it's in my character: sometimes I'm still too impulsive, but we're human, we're making mistakes".

fruit salad — Speaking of mistakes, this time, against Macedonia and Ukraine, Italy can't afford them: "We need two victories. It's a new course, we need to start strong right away, to have new confidence and new stimuli". And already on Saturday, in Skopje, "it will be a difficult match. We met them not long ago and unfortunately it's a bad memory. That evening in Palermo, I speak for myself, I felt the weight of that match too much, we all thought we didn't deserve to being there and that conditioned us. Too much frenzy to close the game immediately, the annoyance of having to play a play-off with two different teams. These are not justifications, but all things that made us lose our lucidity".