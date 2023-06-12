At Inter there is still a lot of bitterness for the epilogue of the Champions League final, played well by the Nerazzurri but which saw Manchester City rejoice at the end of a decidedly balanced match, with Inter who, on points, would certainly have deserved more.

“I’ve always thought that winning meant glory, while losing meant failure. But in these years you have taught me that there is more. There is pride and above all the love you have shown us. There is dressing room made up of men who have worked hard to bring Inter back to where it deserves. There is the sweat that I assure you we have always poured for this shirt. There is the victory that has given us so many emotions that we will carry within us forever There is the defeat, bitter, difficult to bear but stimulating in its own way to try to do something even bigger. For this reason the silver medal will be there in front, together with those of victories and not hidden in a corner Thank you all for this amazing trip”