Syed Aamir Mia, Bareilly

A case of trying to illegally change the consignment of millions of currency closed 4 years ago has come to light. The police have taken large action in the case and sent 5 people to jail. Police caught Fiesta in the direction of reaching Moradabad via Uttarakhand on Baheri-Shergarh border. In this vehicle, police found old 500 and 1000 notes of 14 lakh 86 thousand.

Let us tell you that during checking late Friday night, Shergarh police station officer Ashwani Kumar Singh caught this vehicle on the Bahedi-Shergarh border. Ashwani Kumar, in-charge of Shishgarh police station of Bareilly, said that 5 people have been sent to jail. These people came in contact via phone. These people were going to Moradabad to replace the old currency on some commission. The five arrested were on their way to go to Moradabad via Sheri Border from Uttarakhand. Of the 5 arrested accused, 2 are from Kanpur, 2 from Uttarakhand and 1 is from Bahedi.

14,86,500 rupees have been recovered from them, out of which the old 1000 notes are 131 and the rest are 2711 notes of 500 rupees. A case under the Reserve Bank of India Act has been filed in this case. And sent them to jail. Shishgarh police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar said that during interrogation it was found that these rupees were left with him at the time of demonetisation. The rest of the case is being investigated. The 5 people arrested by the police include Abdul Khalik, Jamir Ahmed, Subhash, Vinay Yadav and Prahlad Singh.