02/23/2025



Updated at 12:00.





Selemon BaregaOlympic gold in Tokyo and world champion, a frightening star of the 40th anniversary of the Zurich Marathon of Seville, debuted with victory in the distance of Filipides after performing an absolutely colossal effort which amazed the public present through the streets of the Hispanic capital for much of the tour. The test record (2:03:27), however, escaped the Ethiopian, who ran out of hares very soon, six kilometers from the wall of the 30s. From the avenue of Andalusia he went into another dimension, that of advance alone Breaking the race but without reference ahead, which faced without complexes, with champion gallons, soon leaving the compact of the compact group of six units that led the race until beyond the average. It was at the rhythm of plusmarca in Seville many kilometers, but the last stretch was choked And there he lost the options of fulfilling the full dream of premiere in the 42 kilometers with a record. Your compatriot Anchinalu Dessie (2:22:17) won in the women’s category.

With three hares opening the race ahead and perfectly identified with different t -shirts, red Double premiere in Seville. Not only because of his baptism in distance but for his new sports firm. In 14 minutes and 18 seconds the first kilometers exceeded the headboard group, which marched at a two -hour pace and a minute. Dennis Kibet, ESSHOND Cheruiyot, Vincent Kimaiyo, Lameck Kiwibot Too, Selemon Barega, Matthew Samperu, Abedaw Desalew and Gossa Ambellu Challa They were in front. They disputed a race, which really monopolized all the foci, and the rest of the participants, another. The most outstanding women, a total of ten with the Valencian Nacho Jiménez Exerting a hare, they accredited a 16:45 at the entrance to the Cartuja. Ilias FIFA was then the first Spanish (14:46) and Kaouto Boulaid (16:46), in the women’s headboard, the first Spanish. Meritxell Soler (16:57), which last year got the Olympic ticket in Seville, the second.

Impertérrito and compact, at its implacable rhythm, far ahead of the rest, advanced the race and in the tenth kilometer marked 28.44 with the hares in the same disposition, in parallel, escorting Barega and the other four candidates for triumph, protecting them from the wind and shooting them at the times marked by the organization. No truce. Not that they ran quickly through the wide avenues of the remedies, they simply flew. Further back, it jumped into the large female group (33:34 in the 10K, with Kaouting beating copper with all Africans) because the best popular ones were mixed, who did not want to lose the wheel to Nacho Jiménez, with the candidates for victory. Leaders, acclaimed by the public, They left the remedies bridge with 34 minutes and 50 seconds consumed of marathon. Again they had ahead the long line of the Paseo Colón, tournament and councilor Alberto Jiménez Becerril, to the Olympic roundabout.

To get an idea of ​​the structure of the race, when the leaders were reaching the Arjona tunnelthe women appeared again on the Paseo Colón after 41 minutes of footage. The cut was important, but not unforeseen. Barega and his cohort crossed 15 in 43:18. The kilometer marched at 2:53, below the deresa geleta record in 2024. A curiosity: Baregalast year’s champion training partner, he lost the provision of councilor Alberto Jiménez Becerril and a partner threw a cable. Adisu Tesfahun and John Mburu were ninth and tenth (counting the hares) and ran together, in 44:23 to the passage of 15, chasing the group. For its part, Dalila Abdulkadir, Tigist Gezahagn, Meseret Dinke, Anchinalu Dessie and Zenebu Fikadu led women (50:04). Kaouto (50:06) did not lose ease to National record rhythm.









One of its troops, offended, lost the head group through the section of the northern urban round that connects with Mayor Manuel del Valle. The effort was already felt in the hares, but a priori was all controlled with the aim of fulfilling the plan provided in the half marathon, the 21 kilometers, located near Santa Justa, on Esperanza de la Trinidad street. Kilometer 20, in the environment of the Carmona road, they passed it at 58:30 and The average, at 1:01:45. There were already two of the three hares and Barega embedded each other.

Barega escapes alone

Behind, registering 1:03 in Ecuador, a large group of runners of about 50 marathoners among whom FIFA was Ilias. And further back, the girls (1:10:55 average). In Kansas City, with the wind hitting the corridors, the hares had already been erased from the race. Game Over For them. From there, Barega barely discovered, without help, already pulling the group of four units and assuming responsibility, perhaps too soon for a marathon debutant. Although, of course, it could not be forgotten that Ethiopian is a world figure. An Olympic gold star in the 10,000 in Tokyo Games, among many other honors. And he threw and threw with courage and hierarchy, without fear of the ‘Mazo man, and taking advantage of the left turn in the arches (corner of José María Javierre with Avenida de Andalucía) to break ties with the group and leave alone. He put the turbo. Punctured they stayed Abedaw Desalew, Matthew Samperu and Gossa Ambellu. They couldn’t follow him.

Kilometer 25 had exceeded it at 1:08 p.m. and, from there, the entire test already became A Barega monographstrides to the record, burning the Sevillian asphalt, testing its resistance capacity in a debut with signs of being historical. On Ephesus Street, four Africans were in front: Dessie, Abdulkadir, Gezagahn and Dine Meleka, at 1:24:02 in the 25 kilometers, with Kaouto Boulaid on a wheel of that African poker (1:24:06). They had to accelerate, yes, to endanger the plusmarca of the test, dating 2022 and seemed safe. At that point, Barega, fighting exclusively against himself, was already approaching the palm tree. Made 1:27:30 in 30k. It ran at 2:51 the kilometer. That he could cross the goal below two hours and three minutes was a real possibility if he maintained that rhythm, but that dream was gradually vanished.

To the corner of Benito Villamarínwith a lot of audience in that enclave and greenish flags waving, arrived at 1:30:27. He took 32 seconds to the next two runners, Ethiopian Gossa Ambellu and Keniata Matthew Samper; and 47 to the third, Abedaw Desalew. A barbarity. From Kaouto, at that point, it could already be said that he was fighting for the victory in Seville. With 1:24:06, he was in the ointment, rubbing with the Africans, as in the entire race. Barega accessed María Luisa Parkon Don Pelayo Avenue, in an hour and 36 minutes. And to the Plaza de España, at 1:37:45, giving everyone present an authentic exhibition, opening the stride more and more, accelerating and decelerating, devouring the Metro to Metro circuit and taken in volandas by the people who accumulated in the surroundings of the most representative monument of the Exhibition of 29. In the absence of seven kilometers for the goal, in 35, he signed 1:42:03 and was hitting a bite of 27 seconds no less to the gelea record. It ran below two hours and three minutes, 20.6 kilometers per hour with 35,000 meters already accumulated on the legs. There was little left, but it was the hardest part for runners. And strike comment why. The moment of suffering. Barega accused tiredness.

The Zurich Marathon of Seville, through the Arjona tunnel



Raúl folded





Energy is exhausted

Ahead of the Basilica de la Macarena Barega passed at 1:51:18 Before taking refuge in the shadow of Resolana, which I would appreciate at that time. When he was about to get into the Alameda, the group of female leaders arrived in the Plaza de España. Kaouting had missed, eleven seconds was the Spanish. They endured the type of the Achilanu Dessie and Tigist Gezahagh hare (1:51:59). For the lane of the Alameda, Barega confirmed that he was human. Running only burns and for him, in a marathon, don’t forget, it was his first time. They followed only the motorcycles of the organization, their ‘escorts’, ahead and behind. It was the delegation that announced the arrival of the marathon winner. At kilometer 40 arrived at 1:57:43. His puncture in the last section was significant: 40 seconds above the gelea plusmarca. The race record was escaped, but not the satisfaction of triumph. Next to the cathedral, in the Arc of Sevilla FC with the motto ‘Never give up’, it passed at 1:58:24. For the round, Anchinalu Dessie (1:57:59) had become the undisputed leader of the test, with Kaouto in third place.

No gasoline already, molten and with the hook, Barega He crossed the goal at 2:05:15. I couldn’t run anymore, almost or walk. He knelt on the blue canvas to take air and breath. Second was the Ethiopian Tafefing Adisu (2:06:27) and, third, the Moroccan Mohamed reads the Aaraby (2:06:45). The reguero of runners who came to the time after them was an unequivocal symptom that the last kilometers, perhaps due to temperature or moisture, had been choking becoming a real pickle both in boys and girls. In women, the Ethiopian Anchinalu desssi He won with 2.22: 17 and the French Manon Trappsecond, he achieved his country’s record with 2:23:38. The Kenyan Cynthia Kosgeithird, entered six seconds later (2:23:44) and left the first Spanish, Kaouto Boulaid, fourth (2:24:05). They were not generally the expected times, but for the history of the test, which served 40 editions, it will be that a fundamental star with much to say in the distance of Filipides as Barega debuted with victory in the 42 kilometers. And he did it in Seville.