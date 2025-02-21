02/21/2025



Always reason for great expectation, greater every year that passes, the Zurich Marathon of Seville He already lives the previous hours of one of the most special editions in his history. This Sunday, with more than 14,000 runners At the exit of the Paseo de las Delicias, the number 40 of a race that has broken molds, transferred borders and reached a spectacular dimension at all levels will be held, unthinkable without a doubt in 1985when this adventure began that compared to the current tiny era in participants, logistics, infrastructure, organization and, of course, dissemination. Because the Zurich Marathon of Sevilleof which ABC of Seville is sponsor, reaches every corner of the world. A capital growth of which you have certainty that has not yet reached its zenith for a simple reason: the many runners who have stayed on the waiting list despite the organization opened its hand and expanded the quota of dorsals of 12,000 14,000.

The hours for the beginning of the Zurich Marathon of Sevillewhose intense eve is enjoyed above all at the corridor fair installed in FIBES, already inaugurated. This Friday, in addition, the 40th edition in the Hispanic Consistory with the presence, among others, of the corridor that has monopolized all the spotlights and will focus much of the attention this Sunday: Selemon Barega, Barega, Selemon Barega, Olympic champion of the 10,000 meters in Tokyo. He is a world star who does not want to disappoint in his baptism in the distance of Filipides. The unknown of how the body will respond in recent kilometers, when the physicist suffers especially in the debutants, but the African has prepared conscientiously and comes for all. With ambition and illusion. A for the record of the test, as stated in his brief speech before the media in the City Council.

Trains with plusmarchists in Seville

In addition to Olympic goldthe Ethiopian is world champion on the covered track of the 3,000 meters and runner -up in the 5,000. It has incredible brands in the 10,000 meters in the Ethiopian trials (26.34) and, finally, it brings together all the conditions so that its premiere in the marathon does not of course go unnoticed. The recent world record of Uganda Jacob Kiplim London Marathon. Barega, whose environment has been in conversations for more than a year waiting patiently at his distance debut to occur in the Hispanic capital, has finally opted for Seville also animated both by Deresa Geleta and Alemu Megertu, compatriots , Training partners and valid plusmarks of the Zurich Marathon of Seville.

Barega has been accompanied in this act of the City Council delegate, Silvia Pozo; the two godparents of the Hispanic marathon, Abel Antón and Martín Fiz; The technical director of the test. Javier Gavela; and Sonia MansillaMarketing and Communication Director of Zurich, a sponsor who has renewed its commitment to the Seville Marathon, which she has accompanied in the last ten years.









From the organization of the career it is noted that, With a very modest budget for the elite compared to other marathons of this countryall the meat has been put on the grill to gather the most numerous and qualified team of always. In the masculine category, for example, more than 60 athletes with times below two hours and fifteen minutes have been recruited. Between men and women, More than 250 elite runners They will seek their goals through the streets of the Hispanic capital to maximize the goodness of the flattest circuit in Europe and with only 33 curves that in 2024 positioned this marathon as the sixth fastest in history. Major words.

The records already achieved

The fee of foreign corridors that will flood the streets of the city, most of them from them from France and United Kingdomfollowed by Portugal and Italy as countries with greater representation. Americans have also experienced an important increase. Something very relevant to the economic impact of this event in the city. The number of women registered (2,809 according to official figures) for a Zurich Marathon of Seville that through television and retransmission by streaming It will reach 350 million homes around the world. In Spain it can be followed through Teledeporte, Eurosport, Andalucía Televisión and Dazn, among others.

The recognized and very tested circuit does not change. Maybe in 2026 it is another story. For Sunday it remains intact, without modifications, with the departure and the goal on the Paseo de las Delicias and the last kilometers, since he abandons the Plaza de España And it enters the historical round, through the monumental and more landscape area of ​​the city, which it accesses through Calatrava and La Alameda to reach the bell and new square before moving the Avenida de la ConstituciónSan Fernando Street and María Luisa Avenue, very close to the goal. The winners of 2024 were Deresa Geleta (2:03:27) and Azmera Gebru (2:22:13) in men and women, respectively. GELETA He beat the test record, but that of females is retained by another Ethiopian, Megeru (2:18:52) since 2022.