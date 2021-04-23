Elon Musk, the multimillionaire businessman who owns and founded Tesla and SpaceX, gave an interview in which he told what is the “essence” of his philosophy: “I was always very curious about the world, What is the meaning of life. I always had an intense desire to understand things and learn, “he said.

“I had a kind of existential crisis when I was 11 or 12 years old, I came to the conclusion that we do not know the answer, but if we increase the scope and scale of civilization, we will have more possibilities to understand the meaning of life and why we are here or even other questions that we can ask ourselves, “he explained.

“Therefore, we have to strive to expand the abilities of our consciousness to better understand the questions that we have to ask ourselves for which the answer is the universe,” Musk added.

Later, when this part of the video was circulated on Twitter, Musk replied: “It is the essence of my philosophy.”

The interview had as one of its axes the prize that Musk gave in January to try to solve the challenge of the enormous amount of carbon dioxide emissions that planet earth has: to capture the emissions of CO2 became one of the biggest challenges for companies that develop technology, and not only of them.

“Right now we only have one planet,” said Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc. “Even a 0.1% probability of disaster, why take that risk? That’s crazy!” added.

In January, Musk announced his intention to offer $ 100 million in prizes and set the rules for the contest on Thursday, Earth Day. What the organizers called the “largest incentive award in history” will last four years until Earth Day in 2025.

“I’m also open to increasing the size of the prize over time,” Musk said in a video showing it outdoors, barefoot in a black shirt with a forest in the background.

Carbon sequestration projects have already received backing from Silicon Valley startups, public officials concerned about slow emissions reductions, and emitters, including oil companies, seeking to offset their climate impacts.

But the problem is that it is not a technology that is profitable on a commercial level.

Musk’s $ 100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal aims to find a viable solution to remove 1,000 tons from the atmosphere annually.

The carbon dioxide problem

As reported this week by the Reuters news agency, global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) capacity grew by a third during 2020. But this is not enough to meet global climate goals, said the Global CCS Institute.

Globally, there were 26 facilities in operation capable of capturing around 40 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. This harvesting is related to the use of CO2 for enhanced oil recovery, a report on the deployment of technology.

Thus, by 2020, capacity was increased to more than 110 million tons per year, including projects under construction and development. In 2019, the figure stood at 85 million tons.

In this regard, Musk earned a reputation as an environmentally-focused industrialist, turning electric carmaker Tesla in the world’s most valuable vehicle company and expanding to solar power so customers can charge their trips carbon-free.

He had discussions about the award with Peter Diamandis, founder and executive president of the XPRIZE Foundation.

