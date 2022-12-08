If we wanted to date or document the biography of the barefoot foot, which was predominant for the family in the past, where barefootness was warm and healthy, as some studies have proven, and other studies have contradicted it, and required certain types of socks, and certain types of shoes, and the best of them are healthy ones that are without luster or taste. But it is useful for the feet and toes, because we would find that many people used to walk barefoot in the areas and close distances, and that the shoes were for decoration and feast days, on that day the sand was soft and clean, and free of iron or glass materials, only you could step on a thorn or put a skein in your finger, The sole of the foot was so thick that it was difficult for a soft thorn to enter it, and the heel of the foot was cracked, and it resembled fish scales, and it could be cut like a knife due to its hardness, and when the heat hit them, they would bend the foot, and put something on it like grease in order to soften and soften a little, and in their distant time They knew types of soles such as the crust, which was made from the bark and fibers of palm trees and its ropes, and it was used by the “al-Baydar” to raise tall, tall palm trees, because it is difficult to ascend, and it has thorns, and from it they took the proverb that is said to the stutterer: “The tall one does not climb, and the small one has thorns.” , and she was Others are made from palm kernels, and they are tough. There were types of leather made locally by people who came from the mainland of Persia or from the nearby sea regions or from India. The slippers are “Umm Sir”, “Umm Khatam”, and Al-Qarhaf, which are more like wooden slippers. They are called “Al-Watiya” and “Al-Madas”, then a strong sole was made from the remains of car tires, then “Al-Zanuba” came. “Healers of the pilgrims.” And when the British, especially the military, came, they brought with them the desert shoe, which is of the “Clark” type, sandy in color, and threaded. And the football team’s “bags” used to play with the ball or play with the “buzz” of the shoe, and there was a type worn by athletes, builders, and porters in the market, and it was of the white type, which quickly turned to a cement gray color.

In the late seventies, elegant leather slippers dominated by white came to us, and one of the Lebanese merchants brought them, and he used to say that they were made by “Taliani”, and they were sold by “Red Shoe” stores. And there is elegance in it, after which the Lebanese also brought “amulet” slippers, which were imitated today by all stores with their different names, and whose price kept rising from 80 dirhams until some of them reached today to thousands, and from the skins of ostriches, gazelles and snakes .. and tomorrow we will continue.