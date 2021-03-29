Another step for Movistar Estudiantes to ensure permanence in the Endesa League. He won (97-85) in overtime a fighter and decimated MoraBanc Andorra (seven casualties) with a great JJ Barea. The Puerto Rican point guard shone in overtime. He donned the superhero cape to give the schoolboys the ninth win of the season with 10 of his 20 points in overtime. His two triples in that period were from ‘this I have already lived a thousand and one times in my career, leave it to me’. In addition to a great assist to Delgado (14 rebounds). The titanic performance of Clevin Hannah: 29 points (6/10 in triples!) And 9 assists for a PIR of 37. The American was the culprit, with five goals in a row at the end, of extending the confrontation for another five minutes.

It was superb. He performed at an extraordinary level, making up for himself the multitude of absences from his team: Diagne, Tyson Pérez, Gielo, Dime, Llovet, Guille Colom and Palsson. Senglin finally played, although he missed the triple (1/6). Of course, two of his claws put MoraBanc in the game in the fourth period. Andorra remains as it was after the defeat, one victory away from the playoff spots. While the Estu moves away from the hot zone, with two victories above the relegation places and one less day to finish the ACB. The next rival, UCAM Murcia, which has gotten into a mess foolishly: from fighting for the Cup to being at the same height as those of Cupinera. Important grief.

Fast and fun. Enjoy both teams were in the first half. The score, a good 46-43. Although MoraBanc took a while to know what was he doing in Madrid on a Monday. Specifically, six minutes. And what was found, was not good: 20-4 after a triple by Avramovic, the fourth of the schoolboys (3/3 by Alec Brown) in a magical moment. Sergi García shook the tree and the visitors picked up the pace in a run aground attack (2/12 start). They climbed to take advantage of the entry of the second unit of their rival. They took cover until Hannah calibrated her rifle.

The Clevin Hannah Show

The American point guard left with only 2 points in the first quarter, added 12 more in the second with an immaculate 4/4 from the triple. Some of them, impossible, with Adams Sola holding his thrusts and putting his hand on his face. It was impossible to stop. Like Tunde: 10 points (5/5 of two), 8 in a row: from 41-32 to 44-40. The Estu resisted the lashes from the triple, with Sola leaving her skin back with Senglin and Hannah when he hit the nitro. And above, with two triples for 8 points in 11 minutes. He closed with 9, his highest score in the Endesa League. Until this game it had only 7.

And from confetti and anything goes, to hardness. He went from the party to the mud. From the blows to the chest to the face directly. And the students in survival mode. They have already learned that style well. They stood up to the constant onslaught of Hannah and Andorra to always stay one step above. The visitors were only once ahead on the scoreboard: 51-52 after a Jelinek basket in the 23rd minute. They had opportunities to grow, with the offensive rebound by flag, but the losses (13) took away the credibility of their approaches.

Arteaga, on another good day of his and six consecutive goals, left everything in a thread (80-78) with 18 seconds left. Hannah’s penetration and Roberson’s 3-pointer missed led the match to overtime.. There Barea reigned. And Movistar dreams calm one more day with Cuspinera in balance: balance 4-4 since he took over the bench. If they win at Murcia, they will have achieved the same goals that Estudiantes had before their arrival. Almost nothing.