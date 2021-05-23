The streaker who gate crashed an important football match in Granada, not only targeted high schools in his birthday suit, but also scaled the facade of the High Court.

It takes a lot of balls, which were clearly on display at the time, to climb up to a balcony belonging to the Royal Chancery, which nowadays holds the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) as well as the provincial courts.

Police officers patiently asked him to climb back down and consent to at least wearing handcuffs, if nothing else. Once back on the ground, they cuffed him, read him his rights, informed him that he had trangressed the Citizen Security Law, then removed the cuffs and told him to bugger off… and put some clothes on.

Fortunately this occurred in the early hours so there were few people around to witness the second moon in the sky.

Mr OG has already been found guilty of prancing into the Generalife Institute (high school) wearing nothing but a smile. for which he was handed down a 4-month suspended sentence and issued a court order to stay well away from all schools and anywhere where minors might congregate.

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia)