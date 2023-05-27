Kaizoku Press revealed that the campaign Kickstarters for role-playing Bard’s Gate has recently reached the 70%.

Kaizoku Press is an independent label specializing in board games, specifically RPGs. Among the best known products of the label we find RAPPAN ATHUK, Mutants & Masterminds, Kobolds Eat Babies And The Tome of Horrors.

As the project’s Kickstarter page states, Bard’s Gate is a «city ​​supplement for the V EDITION of the most famous RPG in the world [Dungeons and Dragons, n.d.R.], but easily adaptable to any RPG system (from the most Old School to the most modern ones). The supplement, of over 450 pages, details the city of Bard’s Gate and the surrounding territories. Hundreds of shops and markets populate the city, and adventure awaits around every corner. Full-color illustrations of Bard’s Gate’s most notable inhabitants, along with over 30 beautifully illustrated maps and a poster map, add depth to the sense of wonder».

Kaizoku Press has created a series of pledges to reward those who have supported the project. The pledges are: Artisan (€25), Merchant (€75), Bard (€100), Citizen (€120) and Aristocratic (€160).

For more information on the rewards received for each pledge, please visit the official Bard’s Gate Kickstarter page.