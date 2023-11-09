Today in review we’ll talk to you about Bard’s Gatea fantastic supplement to our campaigns Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons.

Its setting takes us into the Lost Landsa universe created by Necromancer Games. We recently found ourselves exploring the streets of Bard’s Gate, “the City of the Lyre”, acity ​​setting offered to us by Kaizoku Press And Frog God Games. Although present in a fantasy world, it wants to maintain the real mechanics of a real city, such as fame and fall, wealth and poverty.

Guide to the City of Lira and its surroundings

The colourful Bard’s Gate manual includes fantastic illustrations of views of the city, its neighborhoods with related maps and points of interest, without excluding the most important venues and prominent figures.

Inside you will find:

the history of Bard's Gate and the places that surround it;

the descriptions of neighborhoods with their social, commercial and political activities;

the factions, the orders and secret societies present in the districts;

the personality prominent and the Stingray who populate the city;

laws, political bodies and law enforcement agencies;

a menagerie well stocked with illustrated creatures with random encounter sheets and characteristics;

new magical tools ready to be discovered and used;

8 new adventures to explore within the city and its borders.

Also included with the manual are more than 30 illustrated mapsa poster map of the world of Bard’s Gate, LA player guide composed of descriptions and illustrations, and a new adventure entitled Rebellion on stage.

Appearances matter

A novelty exposed in this expansion is the mechanics of Social class.

Inside the city, each inhabitant belongs to a caste: this is it defined by Wealth factorwhich is calculated from material possessions such as weapons, armor, magic items, property or businesses, and from Cost of livingdetermined by the chosen quality of food, drink, accommodation and the cost of managing wardrobe and personal care.

The Social class it is the factor that determines successes in interactions with non-player characters and between players, as a member of a higher class might refuse to interact, show contempt or be indifferent towards someone belonging to a lower class.

Each character will start from the lower classHowever factors such as race, class or gossip spread around the city by players (via charisma checks) or non-player characters will influence on social interactions, altering perceived caste by the characters you will interact with according to a table in the manual.

Inside the city it is also possible to buy or open business in order to maintain their cost of living between adventures. In the manual you will find tables of neighborhood and property values, with related social status bonuses based on the wealth or fame of the district. In addition you will also find the types of buildings that can be built, currency exchanges, tradable products and possible modifications, such as traps, spells and creatures ready to defend your treasure from thieves. If you are unable to maintain the cost of living, the reduction in your wealth factor will be activated, leading to the confiscation or loss of your assets, with a consequent reduction in your social class.

A cosmopolitan heart

The city of Bard’s Gate is the most cosmopolitan on the continent, home to representatives of countless peoples and races from across the Lost Lands. In fact, in addition to the classic choices for the characters, they have been introduced two new races interpretable, i.e City dwarves they Mouse-Men.

THE City dwarves they have taken a different path than their mountain cousins, adapting to traveling and living in the big cities of the continent. They are more agile than other dwarves, while still maintaining a large size resistence is physicsboth at city ​​diseases. They present themselves with less thick and colorful beards and wear the typical clothes of the place where they live, while maintaining a dwarven accent in their style. City dwarves are never unprepared for the opportunities of the place they live in, in fact they often play the role of skilled merchants and craftsmen (unfortunately not on a par with their mountain cousins, who remain the best in craftsmanship).

The Mouse-Men instead they inhabit all the underground environments of the lost lands, they are a race with a short life cycle and rarely exceed 40 years. Despite their short life they present large demographic growths, which for the less urbanized Rat-Men they often result in internal or inter-tribal wars. In cities, they tend to live in slums or underground sewers, creating enclaves and managing overpopulation more peacefully by distributing themselves among colonies in urban areas. Unfortunately they are seen from other races as disease outbreaks and carriers of wererat infestations, and such disdain has forced them into a life chaotic focused on survival, which made them skilled inidentify useful objects among waste and experts in stealth.

New Wonders

To enrich the expansion, new magical, legendary and wonderful objects make their appearance, which not only will be excellent rewards for the adventures, but will present interesting mechanics for the development of the characters. A good example could be theRing of Thieving Mastery: This item limited to thieves will give them a bonus to Dexterity, Deception and Sleight of Hand skills, saving throws and additional damage for surprise attack. However, the ring does not only give bonuses, it inflicts on the bearer a curse that will push him to aim higher and higher in obtaining loot in order to reach a quota, with the risk of seeing his treasure become manure and losing all the bonuses in case of failure.

Final conclusions

Bard’s Gate is not only intended to be a source of inspiration for the creation of cities, but a lively and real place that can be easily integrated in our worlds, where you can return after an adventure or give life to a new one, among the alleys, clubs and neighborhoods that the City of Lyre has to offer. The endless opportunities to join – or hinder – one of the internal factions, meet new characters, create a base or give life to our commercial empire provide a great replayability to this city scenario. Highly recommended for all players who appreciate a management and survival element in their campaign and for lovers of stories of infiltration, scams and the rise to power with consequent decline.