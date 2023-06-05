The Bard’s Gate Kickstarter campaign succeeded in its aim: the minimum objectives for the realization of the project have been abundantly overcome and, with the campaign still in progress, the possibilities to expand the project they are multiple.

The project to make an “expansion of the world’s most famous RPG” foresaw the achievement of 7500 euros for its construction and, 9 days after the end of the campaign, the goal was reached.

The project is headed by Kaizoku Press an Italian independent label specializing in board games, especially RPGs and interpretation.

Although the project is already very interesting (450 supplement pages enriched by color illustrations, a poster-map and 8 different adventures) manufacturers don’t want to stop there.

Upon reaching the 8000 eurosin fact, will be introduced in the package a cloth bookmark and, if anything, you reach altitude 8500 euroswould be added a digital manual to broaden your knowledge of the characters.

Any type of support towards the project will be adequately rewarded, with prize ranges ranging from 1 to 150 euros.

The producers of Kaizoku Press have kept to thank the supporters who made the realization of this project possible: if interested, there is still time to contribute via Kickstarter!