Bad weather: Cirio, ‘fortunately no victims in Bardonecchia but significant damage’

“I am in direct contact with the mayor who confirmed to me that there are no victims and the five people initially reported missing have also been traced. This is definitely good news. However, the damage is very significant and I have already heard from Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani who has already given the government’s willingness to do its part to help us deal with this situation”. This was stated by the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, who Marco Gabusi, together with the councilor for civil protection, has been following the evolution of the situation in Bardonecchia since yesterday evening. President Cirio spoke again by telephone this morning with the mayor of the Piedmontese municipality Chiara Rossetti for the latest updates. “The situation is currently under control: the anomalous wave of mud and debris has involved many cars, damaged roads and bridges, but at the moment no people are involved. Even the checks already carried out on the Rochemolles dam have not revealed any critical issues – adds councilor Gabusi – Already since Yesterday evening we were in contact with the head of the Civil Protection Department Fabrizio Curcio and given full willingness to activate the regional coordination of Civil Protection. Some teams of volunteers from the regional coordination are leaving this morning to help local groups remove mud and debris from the streets and restore the viability and technicians from Arpa, the regional agency for the environment, to carry out some inspections on the Rio basin Frejus”.

Bad weather: Tajani, ‘talked to Cirio, found all the missing in Bardonecchia’

“I just spoke to Alberto Cirio, president of Piedmont. The people missing in Bardonecchia following the landslide have all been found”. This was announced on twitter by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who thanked “the Civil Protection Department and the fire brigade for the relief efforts: the Government will support every effort against the damage caused by mud and debris”.

Bad weather: camper overwhelmed by mud in Bardonecchia, 6 people saved

An advanced command post was set up tonight for the management of rescue operations involving 50 firefighters. The presence of people inside the overwhelmed cars was excluded tonight after the check by the divers of the fire brigade. A search is underway for any people missing in the water along the course of the stream from Bardonecchia to the town of Boulard further downstream.

Bad weather: municipality of Bardonecchia, ‘water, electricity and gas at risk, technicians at work’

”The Municipal Administration of Bardonecchia announces that, following the flooding of the Frejus torrent, which took place on the evening of August 13, there could be disruptions as regards the supply of water, electricity and gas”. So on Facebook the municipality of Bardonecchia. ”The rescue teams and technicians have been at work since yesterday evening to try to restore normality as soon as possible”.





The stream that crosses the center of Bardonecchia is overflowed near the town hall square

and via Einaudi: a flow of mud and debris in the center (photo Lapresse)



Bardonecchia: fear and mud avalanche damage, rescue at work

The violent avalanche of mud and debris that hit Bardonecchia caused moments of fear among the residents and the numerous tourists present in the town. According to what has been learned, many people have poured into the streets: various damages to roads and bridges, also damaged the police station, problems in some hotels. The Municipality of Bardonecchia has activated the Municipal Operations Center (COC), to coordinate the interventions of the police forces, the Italian Red Cross and the Alpine Rescue.

Bardonecchia: displaced persons housed in the Palazzetto dello Sport

The area most affected by the wave of mud and debris that hit Bardonecchia is that of via Einaudi, the road that runs along the river, and the upper part of via Medail, which crosses the same stream with a bridge. As documented by numerous videos posted on social networks, people were walking peacefully through the streets and had to flee to avoid being hit by the mudslide, which reached a height of one meter in some places. According to what has been learned, about twenty cars ended up in the river and many parked cars were damaged. The damage to the police station was very serious, with many unusable vehicles, and the agents housed in the carabinieri barracks. The Municipality has made the sports hall available to accommodate people who may have to leave their homes or hotels. In some areas of the country there was a lack of electricity and drinking water. Access to Bardonecchia from state road 335 has been blocked.

