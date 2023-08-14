Bardonecchia: fear and mud avalanche damage, rescue at work

The violent avalanche of mud and debris that hit Bardonecchia caused moments of fear among the residents and the numerous tourists present in the town. Many people poured into the streets: various damages to roads and bridges, also damaged the police station, problems in some hotels. The Municipality of Bardonecchia has activated the Municipal Operations Center (COC), to coordinate the interventions of the police forces, the Italian Red Cross and the Alpine Rescue.

Bardonecchia, mud and debris flow. Firefighters at work

Mudflow a #Bardonecchia (TO): the work of 50 continues #fire fighters for search activities for missing persons and for the removal of debris from the streets. Established a forward command post for rescue management [#14agosto 9:45] pic.twitter.com/8pcYE7dboU — Firefighters (@firefighters) August 14, 2023



Bad weather: camper overwhelmed by mud in Bardonecchia, 6 people saved

An advanced command post was set up tonight for the management of rescue operations involving 50 firefighters. The presence of people inside the overwhelmed cars was excluded tonight after the check by the divers of the fire brigade. A search is underway for any people missing in the water along the course of the stream from Bardonecchia to the town of Boulard further downstream.

