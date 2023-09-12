With an unconventional narrative structure, the film “Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, won eight Ariel awards for Mexican cinema on Saturday, among them the one for best direction, confirmed the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.

“The North Over the Void”, by director Alejandra Márquez Abella, won the Ariel for best film, returning to the real case of Alejo Garza Tamez, a businessman and hunter who was murdered while trying to protect his lands.

The work of G. Iñárritu, defined by himself “not as autobiographical, but as autofiction”, tells the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who, upon returning to his country after living abroad, faces his own identity. , his memories and the new reality that surrounds Mexico.

Alejandro González Iñárritu and Mónica Salazar at the Ariel 2023 awards. Photo by Arely Fernández DEBATE

The film also took home the awards for best visual effects, best editing, best photography, best art design, best costumes, best sound and best actor, won by Daniel Giménez Cacho.

“I am very happy to share this nomination with incredible directors. Her talent shows that even though only 30% of this year’s films were directed by women, in the nominations for best film and best direction 80% are women,” he said. Alejandro Gonzále Iñárritu.

“This film is about an internal exploration, it is a journey outwards to reconnect with the roots,” he added.

The Ariel for best actress went to Arcelia Ramírez for her performance in “La Civil”, which is about a mother’s desperate search for her kidnapped daughter.

“This Ariel is for the women who unfortunately in this country are looking for their missing children,” said the actress.

“Argentina 1985”, by Santiago Mitre, won the category of best Ibero-American film.

The 65th edition of the Ariel Awards at the Degollado Theater in Guadalajara, Jalisco (west).