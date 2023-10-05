After hours of hospitalization at the Maggiore hospital in Parma, Bernard Zucconi, the man who yesterday shot his wife and then himself, also died

Important updates regarding the news event that occurred yesterday afternoon in Bardi, in the Parma area. He is dead too Bernard Zucconi, the man who had first killed his wife and then taken the weapon back to himself. Found in desperate conditions, the elderly man was transported to the Maggiore hospital in Parma, where he passed away in the evening.

Yet another family tragedy in Italythis time occurred in Bar ofa very small municipality in the province of Parma which has just over 2 thousand inhabitants.

Yesterday afternoon the authorities and 118 rescuers received a call urging them to rush to a house located in the small hamlet of Cansaldi.

When they arrived on site they found a woman lying on the ground, now lifeless and immersed in her own blood. A few meters away, still on the ground, the body of Husbandwho however was still alive, although in desperate conditions.

The man was transported on board the air ambulance that arrived from Pavullo at the Maggiore hospital in Parmawhere doctors tried in every way to save his life.

About 11pmHowever, even his heart stopped foreverdefinitively labeling the case a murder-suicide.

The dynamics of Bernard Zucconi’s crime

The protagonists of this tragedy are a couple, wife and husband aged 82 and 83.

He, Bernard Zucconi, originally from Borgotaro, grabbed his gun and shot his wife, Mrs. Eleonora Moruzziby Bardi.

He then bet the weapon towards himself and pulled the trigger.

Regarding the dynamics there would be very few doubts. The same goes for the motivewhich seems more than clear to the investigators.

In fact, it is known that Mrs. Eleonora suffered from serious health conditions which had now made her infirm. He, her husband, could no longer see her like this and decided to make this desperate gesture.

The two leave one Daughterwho lives in London, where they themselves lived and worked for a long time before returning to Italy to retire.

Detectives are investigating and looking for letters that the man may have left to explain what he did.

