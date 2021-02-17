Enis Bardhi it was, together with Aitor Fernández, the most prominent name of Levante against Atlético de Madrid in the Ciutat de València. The Macedonian celebrated his first league start after his injury with a goal, as he already did in the Copa del Rey against Valladolid, after taking oil from a counter led by De Frutos, who adds his seventh attendance of the course and equals Marcos Llorente on the podium of the classification.

Tie: “It was a very difficult game, we were coming off a loss at home. But we have shown that we can play against the greats and the point does not sit well. We go home happy.”

Forced to defend: “Well, I think this type of team that takes you back because we know they have a lot of quality. They have hurt us a lot on occasion. In the first half the ball did not last long. In the second we changed a little, we have gone upstairs and I think we’ve done a good job. “

Ownership and goal: “Very happy, I haven’t played for a long time. I’m very happy to help the team to score a point.”