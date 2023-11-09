Roony Bardghji plays as he lives, that is, on instinct, snatches and solos, clinging to the freedom that age imposes on him and a technical exuberance shown on several occasions. On Wednesday he knocked United out with a left hook straight to the face, scoring their first goal in the Champions League, then he knelt and looked up. Thanks to the parents and above all to Copenhagen, protagonist of a star night with four goals against Manchester.