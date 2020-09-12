French bike owner Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) will miss the beginning of the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France after struggling a concussion from a fall this Friday that compelled him to undergo the hospital, his crew has confirmed.

Bardet was eleventh within the common classification, three minutes behind the chief, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Staff Jumbo-Visma). “Romain suffers a concussion, and the depth and indicators he introduced after the stage compelled our medical crew to present him a mind scan on the Clermont-Ferrand College Hospital“mentioned AG2R La Mondiale crew medical director Eric Bouvat.

“This examination didn’t reveal any accidents. Nevertheless, Romain Bardet must interrupt his sporting actions and, due to this fact, will be unable to be initially of the stage tomorrow. His return date will rely upon his evolution, “he added.

The autumn within the peloton occurred after they tried to cut back distances with the escapees, in a hitch with a number of cyclists concerned, together with Nairo Quintana, Bauke Mollema -who additionally needed to retire- or Bardet himself.

“This stage on my roads was the alternative of what I anticipated. The autumn was extreme, downhill and I struggled all day. The medical assessments confirmed what I suspected and I can not proceed within the race. I do know my teammates will do their greatest to complete the Tour de France with good performances“Bardet defined.