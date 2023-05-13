Bard is none other than the new artificial intelligence chabot made by Google in an attempt to break into a rapidly expanding world, especially since the arrival of ChatGPT. And the new AI tool is apparently already available in many countries that can test it and take advantage of its services. Many countries… Except those in Europe!

Bard now available… but not in Europe!

After careful and structured development, Google has now given the green light to use Bard. The list of countries where it was made available is long, however most European users will still have to wait. Why not make it available to us? Google hasn’t given an official explanation, but it’s easy to guess.

Considering the way ChatGPT has been received within the European Union even reaching the risk of a permanent ban if an agreement has not been reached, it is not so strange to think that Google is trying to comply as much as possible with the rules before a launch. Especially now that we are awaiting the finalization of the long-awaited “AI Act”, which is finally being approved and which we will have to know more about in mid-June.

In short, we have to wait, but if all goes well then maybe we too will be able to put our hands on Bard in the coming months. Fingers crossed and of course we will keep you updated!

