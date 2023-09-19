New York, USA.- Google will link Bard, its artificial intelligence chatbot, to the other members of its digital family – such as Gmail, Maps and YouTube – in an effort to face competition from other artificial intelligence technologies such as Open AI and Microsoft.

Bard’s expanded capabilities, announced Tuesday, will be available through an English-only extension that will allow the user to train the chatbot to pull information from their Gmail, provide directions from Google Maps and find videos on YouTube.

Bard could also extract flight information from Google Flights and text from documents stored in Google Drive.

Google has promised to protect user privacy by prohibiting human eyes from seeing potentially sensitive information that Bard extracts from Gmail or Drive, and has promised that the data will not be used to fatten the company’s main source of revenue: advertising designed specifically for the interests of each person.

The expansion is the latest development in the battle over artificial intelligence technology, sparked by the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s attempts to apply the same technology to its Bing search engine and its Microsoft 365 system that includes programs such as Word, Excel and Outlook.

ChatGPT led Google to massively launch Bard in March and then in May to test using the other, more conversational program within its own search results.

The decision to inject more digital content into Bard comes amid a high-profile lawsuit that could harm Google and its popular search engine, which powers the $1.7 trillion empire of its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

In the largest antitrust trial in a quarter-century in the United States, the Justice Department alleges that Google has created its lucrative monopoly in the search engine industry by abusing its power to inhibit competition and innovation.

Google insists that it dominates the sector because its algorithms produce the best results. He also argues that he faces very varied competition with the emergence of artificial intelligence.

With more access to personal information and popular programs like Gmail, Google Maps and YouTube, Bard could theoretically be even more useful and could lead more people to use it.