Google has announced a number of new features for its AI chatbot Bard, including the ability to hear Bard responses and respond to prompts that include images. The chatbot, an alternative to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT, is now available in most parts of the world, including the EU. In an official blog post, Google called Bard’s voice responses a useful way to “correct the pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or a script.” Voice responses will be available in more than 40 languages. The ability to add images to prompts is new that Google first unveiled at its I/O conference in May. In one example, Google suggested that you could use this feature to ask for help writing a funny caption on a photo of two dogs. Google says the feature is now available in English and will expand to new languages ​​”soon.” Google is also introducing a few other new features, including the ability to pin and rename conversations, share replies with your friends, and change the tone and style of replies you get from Bard. Bard can be consulted from official site, and works with a command prompt. You can ask anything: Bard can follow instructions and complete requests, and compared to normal search engines or voice assistants Bard can answer questions completely and informatively, even if they’re open-ended, challenging, or weird. Finally, Bard can generate various creative text formats, such as poems, code, scripts, music, emails, letters, etc., in the style required by the user.