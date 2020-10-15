Highlights: Broadcast Audience Research Council decides on TRP amidst ruckus

Weekly ratings will not be released at present, review of monitoring system

Steps to make the TRP system transparent may take 8 to 12 weeks

Supreme Court reaches TRP tampering case, Republic TV files petition

new Delhi

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has taken a big decision amidst the furore over the TRP. The organization, which is issuing TV ratings, will not release weekly ratings of news channels at present. The TRP molestation case is currently in court. BARC has decided not to release ratings for 12 weeks. The National Broadcasters Association has welcomed the move. However, NBA chairman Rajat Sharma also said that BARC should take advice from him while making important decisions.

BARC has proposed that its technical committee will review the current system of measuring TRP data. It will be improved further. This exercise will be implemented on Hindi, English and business news channels immediately. This may take 8 to 12 weeks.

The NBA praised the BARC decision.

What is TRP scam?

According to the Mumbai Police, some channels were fraudulently rating the system by making a dent. Homes that had TRP meters installed were asked to pay their money and leave their channels on. This significantly affected the weekly ratings of BARC. However, the channels whose name appeared in it, they flatly refused to do anything like this and accused the police of trapping them.

What is the claim of Mumbai Police on TRP scam?

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told in a press conference last week that 30 thousand people ‘meters have been installed at different places across the country. The installation of these meters in Mumbai was done by an organization named Hansa. The Mumbai Police claims that some of Hansa’s old workers used to go to many of the houses where people had installed People’s Meters, and they used to tell people that you should keep your TV on for 24 hours and keep a fixed channel. For this, he also used to give money to people. The Mumbai Police claims that the English channel was kept operational even in the homes of illiterate people.

What is TRP, how is it measured and what is its importance

What is the charge on republic tv?

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that it is a crime, cheating. We are investigating to prevent this. The help of forensic experts is being sought. Further action will be taken on the basis of the accused who have been arrested. He said that two smaller channels include Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Their owners have been taken in custody. A case has been registered on Hansa’s complaint. Breach of trust and fraud cases have been filed. The police commissioner said that people working in Republic TV, promoters and directors have a chance of joining this ‘game’. Further investigation is underway. Those who advertised would also be questioned whether there was any pressure on them.

The CEO of Republic was questioned

On 11 October, Mumbai Police questioned Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of Republic TV and others. A police investigation into the case found that one of the arrested persons received a huge deposit of more than Rs 1 crore from four or five persons in his bank account. These individuals are the ones who are being investigated. However, Republic TV has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has threatened to sue Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, accusing the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police of committing the crime.