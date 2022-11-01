A boat loaded with migrants from Turkey capsized in the waters of the Aegean Sea, off the Greek coast. There are dozens of missing people who were on board the boat, which sank in the night between the islands of Evia and Andros.

Nine people, at the moment, have been rescued found on an uninhabited rocky islet in the Strait of Kafirea between the two islands Evia and Adnros, which are located east of the Greek capital. The nine, all men, survived the shipwreck off the Greek coast. The migrants told the Hellenic Coast Guard that 68 people were on board.

Authorities were initially alerted by a distress call from passengers who said the boat they were on was in trouble, but did not provide a location. The weather in the area was particularly rough, with gale force winds. The coast guard said a helicopter, coast guard patrol boat and two nearby ships were participating in the search and rescue operations.