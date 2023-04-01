The bar code, the famous identification system for commercial products, will be 50 years old in 2023, before being progressively replaced by another identification system: the QR code, which contains more information.

Its vertical lines are scanned 6 billion times a day worldwide. Every second, 70,000 products go through a cash register.

A true “product identity document, the bar code allows professionals to access other functionalities” such as inventory management, transport and traceability, explains to AFP Laurence Vallana, director of SES Imagotag in France, a company specializing in labeling. electronics.

– Tutti frutti gum –

Although the bar code was first patented by the Americans Norman Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver in 1952, it was only really perfected and commercialized in 1971, driven by the American engineer George Laurer.

On April 3, 1973, the bar code became – after consultations between large industrialists and distributors – the system used to identify the mass consumption products that would be commercialized in the following decades. It was then called “EAN 13” (European Article Number and 13 for the number of digits it contains).

The first article scanned with its barcode, on June 26, 1974, in Ohio, was a package of tutti frutti gum, displayed at the National Museum of US History in Washington.

Currently, it is the organization GS1 (Global Standard 1) – neutral, non-profit and which has two million companies among its members – which is in charge of the worldwide standardization of product identification.

For each product of each company that requests it, it issues a unique identification code, the “global trade item number”, which is then translated into a bar code.

Each company must sign a quotation related to its turnover, of 98 euros (336 reais) and 4,400 euros (15,124 reais) per year.

– The game Go –

A small revolution is approaching, say to AFP Renaud de Barbuat and Didier Veloso, presidents of GS1 Mundo and GS1 France respectively.

By 2027, the barcode “will have taken a step towards the new standard developed by the organization” – a QR code.

Although the barcode makes some analysts or critics of excessive consumption think of the bars of a prison, the appearance of the QR code is reminiscent of Go, a game of Chinese origin that, with its combinations of white and black dots in a square, inspired its creator, the Japanese Masahiro Hara, in 1994.

QR Code stands for Quick Response Code (quick response code) and its advantage over the bar code is that it manages to integrate much more information, for example, the composition of the product, essential for recycling.

“It captures more information about products, shares an endless amount of digital content and creates new uses accessible to everyone, especially consumers”, summarizes GS1.

Some brands are already adding these codes to their products, which allows customers to find out more about their manufacture or features.

This gesture was largely democratized during the covid-19 pandemic.

Like its predecessor, the QR code was quickly diverted from its economic use, and started to be used by artists, as in the cover of the album “V”, by French rapper Vald, or recently displayed on a poster by Paris Saint Germain fans .

Applied to consumer products, GS1 considers that the QR code will be “a formidable tool to develop the circular economy”, in particular recycling and reuse.

For the peace of mind of barcode nostalgics, GS1 explains that “the 13 digits to identify a product will remain”, which will make the transition smooth.