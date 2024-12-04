Xavier García Pimienta has already announced the list of 24 summoned footballers who will travel to Catalan lands this Thursday to face each other in the second round of the Copa del Rey at EU Olota meeting that will start in the Girona town from 9:00 p.m.

Sambi Lokongawho was absent from group training in the sports city this morning, finally remains in Seville recovering from his overload in the adductors of his right thigh. The Belgian is low on a list in which goalkeeper Nyland does appearwhose participation in any case the coach schedules next Sunday at the Metropolitano. The Norwegian travels so as not to miss training on Fridaysince Sevilla will spend the night on Catalan soil and will hold the session there the day after the cup match. Against Olot, the goalkeeper will be Álvaro Fernández.

In addition, the Sevilla Atlético centre-back travels as one of the main novelties. Andrés Castrín, that will have minutes. “Andrés is prepared and tomorrow if he has to play he will do well,” said Pimienta. Be that as it may, it is worth highlighting the call for Valentine Boat despite the difficult hours that the Argentine is experiencing due to the robbery he suffered at his home. Barco does not want to leave this opportunity in the Cup to try to convince the coach.

Pimienta has commented on the full-back on loan from Brighton that «It’s complicated. When something like this happens to you, you don’t know what to do. You go to dinner and when you come back you find the house like this. It is a material issue but it makes you insecure. He’s quite worried, I won’t deny it. He has trained that way but I know that the club was with him at all times yesterday. for whatever you needed. He knows that he has us and it is a difficult issue to control, but the Sevilla family is going to be with him and we are going to support him in every way.”









Thus, the full call It is made up of: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Alberto Flores, Jesús Navas, Carmona, Montiel, Juanlu, Pedrosa, Barco, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Gudelj, Castrín, Agoumé, Saúl, Sow, Pedro Ortiz, Suso, Peque, Lukebakio, Idumbo, Isaac and Iheanacho.