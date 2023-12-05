An informed source told Reuters that Barclays shares were sold at around 2120 GMT yesterday, Monday, at a price of 141 pence, about 1.4 percent less than its closing price yesterday.

According to a previous draft of the terms of sale, the offered share is equivalent to approximately 2.4 percent of the bank’s outstanding shares.

The share sale comes as Barclays begins to cut costs and increase its share price, which has halved since Qatar first invested in it in 2008. Qatar owned seven percent of Barclays shares in 2012.

Barclays shares fell by about 4.5 percent in trading on Tuesday morning, and were down 2.4 percent at 1247 GMT.

A founding shareholder in Barclays told Reuters that the timing seemed strange ahead of the bank’s strategy update in February, but added that investors often trade for reasons that are not necessarily related to the fundamental performance of the stock in question.

Qatar became the largest shareholder in Barclays during the 2008 financial crisis when it pumped four billion pounds to rescue the British bank.