Gustavo Galán Abad, 58, son of a professor of Philosophy of Law at the Complutense University of Madrid and father of the third generation of jurists in his family, is the new lawyer of the former Treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, who decided to change strategy and collaborate with justice in the different pending cases in which the party and some of its former leaders are involved.

Bárcenas, through Galán, began this week to collaborate with the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office with a first letter (later others will come) in which he pulls the blanket on the crimes that are imputed to the PP in relation to the papers that bear his name and in other cases still pending trial that affect the party both on a national and regional scale.

Bárcenas has now chosen Galán (he is the fourth lawyer he has since his problems with the law began) for “his experience” with other clients who have also opted to collaborate with justice, such as the former mayors of the Madrid towns of Boadilla del Monte Arturo González Panero and Guillermo Ortega from Majadahonda, both from the PP, and Isabel Jordán, employed in two of the 15 companies headed by the head of the Gürtel Francisco Correa network.

In advance of Bárcenas’ change of strategy, Galán on Wednesday delivered a letter signed by the former treasurer to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office in which he expanded on his explosive statement before Judge Pablo Ruz in July 2013 and reveals, for example, that in 2009 he showed Mariano Rajoy, in the office of the former president, the papers that prove that the PP had a box b between 1982 and 2009, nurtured by donations from large businessmen. And that, in exchange for some of those donations, the PP provided businessmen with public contracts while in the Government.

Bárcenas assures that from that box b, Mariano Rajoy, Javier Arenas, María Dolores de Cospedal, Ángel Acebes and, in general, almost the entire leadership of the party of the last five decades received bonuses in black. Although someone with the initials J. M appears as a recipient of opaque money in Bárcenas’ papers, Bárcenas has never attributed anything to former president José María Aznar. Rajoy has always denied that he knew of the existence of that box and that he had collected from it; however, in his seven-page brief delivered to Anticorrupción, the ex-treasurer denies him. And he offers a detail: he points out that, when he showed him the papers from box b, Rajoy reproached him for not having gotten rid of them and that it was the former president himself who shredded them that same day in a machine in his office, ignoring that Bárcenas he had more copies in a safe place.

Question. What has led your client to change strategy? Why are you collaborating now?

Answer. There is no change in strategy as such. He already made an expansive statement in July 2013, in which he recognized that the PP had a box by which it received donations that exceeded the limit of 60,000 euros in violation of the Law on Financing of Political Parties. But there was a moment when he stopped collaborating and signed peace. It was when he withdrew the complaint for the destruction of his computer and the one related to his dismissal as treasurer. He withdrew this complaint because members of the PP leadership assured him through intermediaries that his wife would never enter prison. [Rosalía Iglesias lleva tres meses interna en Alcalá Meco cumpliendo una condena de casi 13 años de cárcel por su implicación en una de las causas de Gürtel].

P. Do you feel betrayed?

R. He feels disappointed … And now that he knows what he knows through Operation Kitchen and what what he considered his soul party has done to him, who has used reserved funds, from the Government and through senior officials of the ministry and the police, to spy on you without judicial authorization. And that they even stole compromising documentation for the PP of the study in which his wife worked. And not only that: he and his family have received threats, including the episode of the false priest, who endangered the lives of his wife and son.

P. There are those who maintain that Bárcenas’ decision to collaborate is because he seeks prison benefits for his wife and that you have a pact with the Prosecutor’s Office in that regard.

R. There is no agreement, whoever says that is that they do not know how the Prosecutor’s Office works. Furthermore, Mr. Bárcenas’s wife no longer has any more lawsuits ahead of her. And it should not be forgotten that prison benefits are personal, that is, my client’s collaboration is for himself, prison benefits are personal and cannot be transferred. Although, on the other hand, Mr. Bárcenas has already served almost 4.5 years in prison and, legally, he already has the right to exit permits because it is imminent that he will exceed a quarter of three times the sentence of the greatest crime for the that has been condemned so far [el requisito legal]

P. Are there recordings of your client with Rajoy?

R. With Rajoy and also with Javier Arenas talking about the box and other things. I have not heard them, but there are. The problem is that he had them in the studio where his wife works and they were stolen from him.

P. Who stole them?

R. This is what is now being investigated in the Kitchen piece, in which senior government officials are being splattered in collusion with senior police officers, and all this paid for with reserved funds. This is even more serious than the behaviors attributed to my client.

P. Does your client have more secret papers that compromise the PP?

R. These details I cannot reveal out of respect for the courts that are instructing the corresponding pieces. Revealing information in this regard, given the background, may jeopardize the investigation. But it is paradoxical that, in the line of collaboration that it has undertaken, documentation is requested that in part has been stolen with absolutely indecent methods. You have been deprived of some of the information that corroborates your testimony.

P. His client wants to go to the National Court to testify in the piece in which judge Santiago Pedraz investigates whether the donations that nurtured box b of the PP were in exchange for public contracts. What are you going to say?

R. They are going to summon him to testify and there he will state what he has already advanced in his brief presented to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office on the finalist commissions that reached box b; that is, commissions that in some cases were received in exchange for contracts. They are the least, but there are.

P. Can you cite donations in which there was consideration?

R. I cannot advance anything out of respect for the investigation. I am a lawyer and I have to respect the rules of the game, what lawyers would call the rules of the forum. At the beginning of Mr. Bárcenas’s defense, barely a month ago, I was silent, and suddenly I found information, in my opinion, lacking rigor, or perhaps, that lent itself to opinion, but since I did not attend to the media Then the journalist on duty snapped at me that this was the cost of my silence. Perhaps this is the cost of image that Luis Bárcenas has had during all these years, an orthodox silence, from the point of view of defense, but with a cost: that is that the rest give you their version. The version that counts is that of the courts, and Luis has already gone through them and through prison. Soon he will go for five years, and now, too, his wife in prison, which is what many were waiting for.

P. How are Bárcenas and Rosalía Iglesias?

R. Rosalía Iglesias has adapted. She has suffered a lot since all this began due to media pressure from journalists, she could not go to her sister’s house to visit, or to buy the newspaper without being followed by journalists. An ordeal. To the point that, when he entered prison, he even said that he was “finally at peace.” Rosalía, due to her secrecy, has been given the image of a capricious and distant woman, when it is the opposite. Luis Bárcenas is strong, disciplined and very active. But he is affected because his wife is in prison and harbors a feeling of guilt. He assumes his responsibility, but understands that his wife should not be in jail because she was always on the sidelines of his activities, good or bad. He is very sorry for everything. Marriage has been given an image of arrogance that is unreal. They are simple people, and those who know them know what I am talking about, that is why they have adapted to prison. In fact, I have read in the media that Rosalía had privileges in the penitentiary where she was. This is yellow press, because to affirm this is to ignore how our prison system works, and more so in which it is located. Bárcenas considered requesting a prison transfer to be in the same prison as his wife, in Alcalá-Meco, so that they could meet vis a vis or be together in common areas, but it is not possible. In Estremera, yes, but there the prison would be tougher for Rosalía, since, although there are women’s modules, it is a more masculine prison and tough in every way. For her benefit, she has chosen to stay in Alcalá-Meco, which is one of the best prisons in Spain, has better facilities and activities for inmates, and both the officials and the management are great professionals with many years of experience and good treatment.

“He knows that the party in Madrid was financed illegally”

The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas offers to collaborate in the investigation of the Púnica case, a judicial process in which three former regional presidents are accused: Esperanza Aguirre, Ignacio González and Cristina Cifuentes. The judge has been investigating for four years whether the Madrid PP was financed illegally during the electoral campaigns in which Aguirre achieved successive absolute majorities to govern the autonomous community.

Question. What is your client going to tell the court?

Answer. He is going to expand his 2013 statement, offer unpublished details and endorse before the judges that part of the remodeling works of the party headquarters, about 400,000 euros of the almost one million they cost, was money in b of the opaque box from donations. But the intention of my client goes further: he is going to collaborate in pending lawsuits related to the Gürtel. For example, in the Punic case. He knows that the PP in Madrid also had a box b from which the party was illegally financed through a foundation.

The lawyer refers to Fundescam, a PP foundation that used the public funds received to finance electoral rallies during Esperanza Aguirre’s government stage.